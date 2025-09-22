Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are no longer in the discussion, while last year's Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has barely played since being named the best player in the world. As the world gears up to crown the new No. 1 football player in the football universe, the likes of Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Jude Bellingham, etc. are set to compete against each other for the top honour in men's category. This is for the first time that the Ballon d'Or award ceremony will see an equal number of awards given in both men's and women's games.

Reports have claimed that Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal and Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele are the top contenders for the prestigious Ballon D'Or award. Brazil great Ronaldinho is set to hand the golden ball to the winner in tonight's event.

When will the Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony be held?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, September 22, as per Indian Standard Time.

Where will the Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony be held?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

What time will the Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony start?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony will be telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.