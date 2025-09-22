Ballon d'Or 2025 Ceremony LIVE Streaming: The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony is upon us, with a fresh men's winner set to be elected by the France Football magazine. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal are the favourites to win the men's Ballon d'Or. The women's Ballon d'Or have a number of contenders, with reigning winner Aitana Bonmati among them. The Kopa Trophy (best under-21 player), the Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), the Gerd Muller Trophy (best striker) and 'Club of the Year' are also some of the awards that will be given away.

When will the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony take place?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will take place on Tuesday, September 23 (IST).

Where will the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony be held?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

What time will the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony start?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be televised live on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website and the L'Equipe YouTube channel.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)