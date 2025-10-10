Austria, the Netherlands and Denmark racked up big wins in World Cup qualifying in Europe to stay top of their groups on Thursday, while England overwhelmed Wales in a friendly without Harry Kane or Jude Bellingham. On a night of mismatches, Austria ran out a 10-0 winner over San Marino — the world's lowest-ranked international men's team — for a fifth straight win in qualifying, with Marko Arnautovic netting four of the goals to become his country's record scorer. Liverpool's Cody Gakpo scored twice and Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders added the third as stars of the Premier League inspired the Netherlands to beat Malta 4-0.

Napoli striker Rasmus Hojlund carried his form from Serie A into international soccer with a first-half double for Denmark in a 6-0 thrashing of Belarus. That kept the Danes ahead of Scotland, which rode its luck in a 3-1 win over Greece — on goal difference.

Elsewhere in World Cup qualifying, Croatia — the 2018 runner-up and 2022 semifinalist — stayed in first place and in control of its group after a 0-0 draw at the Czech Republic.

England isn't in qualifying action until next week — when it could secure a place in next year's tournament in the North America by beating Latvia — and warmed up by beating Wales 3-0 thanks to goals in the opening 20 minutes by Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka.

Kane, England's captain, was injured for the match, while coach Thomas Tuchel chose not to call up Real Madrid star Bellingham for this camp despite his return to fitness.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)