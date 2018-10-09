Australian Football Sensation Samantha Kerr Nominated For Women's Ballon d'Or

Australian striker Samantha Kerr was on Tuesday nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or award, the first time one of football's top honours will have a women's category. Kerr has starred for her national women's side (the Matildas) on numerous occasions including at the Tournament of Nations recently where she scored four goals, spurring her team to victory over the top-ranked US side, reports Efe news.

Previously claiming a number of titles including Asian player of the year, young Australian of the year and the Football Media's Association player of the year, the 25-year old holds the record for leading all-time goalscorer in the US women's football league.

Kerr is up against 15 other nominees, including Brazilian star forward Marta, along with Norway's Ada Hegerberg and German international Dzsenifer Marozsan.

The Ballon d'Or has been awarded since 1956 by France Football Magazine for best male player in the world with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominating the last few years with five wins each.

It will be presented in Paris on December 3.