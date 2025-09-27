Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming La Liga: Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are set to face each other in their La Liga match on Saturday (IST). The highly anticipated 'Madrid Derby' will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. The last time these teams met was in March during the Champions League last 16, when Atletico were eliminated after Julian Alvarez's controversially disallowed shoot-out penalty. The Rojiblancos seethed for weeks about the incident, with Alvarez ruled to have double-kicked the ball, and their season rapidly flew off the rails. Perhaps they have never fully recovered since.

Atletico arrive at the Madrid derby, six games into the season, already trailing their league-leading opponents by nine points.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga match take place?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will take place on Saturday, September 27 (IST).

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga match be held?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be held at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga match start in India?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will start at 7:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga match in India?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga match in India?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With AFP Inputs)