Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth's goals earned Atletico Madrid a commanding 2-0 lead over 10-man Barcelona in a tense Champions League quarter-final first leg clash on Wednesday. The La Liga leaders were on top in the all-Spanish tie at Camp Nou before Pau Cubarsi was sent off for bringing down Atletico's Giuliano Simeone, who was through on goal. Alvarez whipped home the resulting free-kick and Sorloth doubled their advantage with 20 minutes remaining to give Atletico a strong chance of reaching the semi-finals.

Diego Simeone's side, who have never won the competition, reached the 2014 and 2016 finals but were beaten by rivals Real Madrid on both occasions.

"We have things to improve and learn from... we're happy for the win but there's a long way to go," Atletico's Antoine Griezmann told Movistar.

"We're very far from the semis, we're 90 or more minutes away... we're confident but keeping our feet on the ground."

Barca, semi-finalists last season, need to make a huge comeback next Tuesday in Madrid if they are to stand a chance of lifting the trophy they last won in 2015.

"It will be tough there but if anyone can do it, it's us," Barca defender Ronald Araujo told Movistar.

Barca coach Hansi Flick was upset by the use of VAR to punish his side for Cubarsi's red card but not to analyse a potential handball incident against Atletico's Marc Pubill in the second half.

The defender touched the ball with his hand after goalkeeper Juan Musso passed it to him, to take the goal kick himself, which Flick said should have been reviewed.

"The VAR was very focussed today for Atletico, he's a German guy, so thanks Germany," complained the former German national team boss.

"It's for me a clear red card, then it (can) change (things) totally."

Diego Simeone said the decision that was made was "common sense".

Atletico knocked Barca out of the Copa del Rey in the semi-finals in March and this was the second of three meetings between the sides in the space of a fortnight.

Barcelona started well with Marcus Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, their main threat down the left.

On the right flank Atletico tried to suffocate teenage star Lamine Yamal with defensive numbers, allowing Rashford more room.

The first chances fell to the England international, who scored against Atletico in La Liga on Saturday, but Musso denied him.

At the other end, Alvarez, who has been linked with a switch to Barcelona in recent months, tested Joan Garcia.

The busy Rashford, constantly escaping beyond Nahuel Molina, volleyed narrowly wide and then rolled a shot into the bottom corner but it was disallowed for offside in the build-up.

Even though the 18-year-old Yamal was up against three Atletico defenders, he produced some superb skill to break free of their shackles, but Robin Le Normand blocked his shot.

Veteran Atletico midfielder Koke was fortunate to stay on the pitch after fouls on Dani Olmo, Pedri and Yamal were only punished with a yellow card, to Barca supporters' fury.

- Pivotal red card -

Flick's side were controlling the game with Atletico talisman Griezmann quiet against his former team, but a moment of clumsiness from Cubarsi dramatically gave the visitors the upper hand before half-time.

The 19-year-old centre-back, chasing Giuliano Simeone as he ran through on goal to reach a ball in behind Barca's defence from Alvarez, clattered the Atletico coach's son from behind.

Although referee Istvan Kovacs only produced a yellow card for Cubarsi, he upgraded it to a red after a VAR review.

Worse was to come for Barca, with former Manchester City striker Alvarez whipping the free-kick into the top corner.

Barca battled well with 10 men, continuing to create chances for Rashford. Yamal sent the forward through on goal but after rounding Musso he could only hit the side netting, and he had a free-kick tipped over.

It was against the run of play again that Atletico snatched their second.

Griezmann and Matteo Ruggieri combined and the latter crossed for target man Sorloth, who outmuscled Gerard Martin and fired past the helpless Garcia.

Barca tasted defeat at home for the first time since Camp Nou reopened in November 2025 -- and Atletico coach Simeone won at the stadium for the first time in his 14-year career at the helm of the Rojiblancos.

It was Atletico's first win at Camp Nou since 2006 and a potential stepping stone towards the trophy they crave most.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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