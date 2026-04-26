Alexander Sorloth struck twice as Atletico Madrid built confidence for their Champions League semi-final clash against Arsenal with a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in La Liga. However Diego Simeone's side were also left sweating on the fitness of midfielder Pablo Barrios, who walked off injured midway through the second half. Atletico have little to play for in La Liga, sitting fourth and now 10 points clear of Real Betis in fifth. Their hopes of silverware this season are pinned to European success and a potential first ever Champions League triumph.

Losing energetic midfielder Barrios could be a blow for the Rojiblancos, with the first leg clash against the Premier League leaders approaching on Wednesday at Atletico's Metropolitano stadium.

The Spaniard had only just returned from a thigh injury after missing both legs of their quarter-final win over Barcelona.

"We all know Pablo is a hugely important player for us... and he's a friend and it hurts to see him like that," said Atletico playmaker Alex Baena.

"He's a player and a person who looks after himself 100 percent, and these things happen in football, we don't know why, no matter how much care you take.

"So I hope it's just as minor as possible."

Before facing Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao, Atletico had lost seven of their last eight games, including the Copa del Rey final last weekend.

The visiting mid-table Basques took the lead after 23 minutes through Aitor Paredes's powerful header from Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta's corner.

French forward Antoine Griezmann, who is leaving at the end of the season to join MLS side Orlando City, pulled hosts Atletico level in the 49th minute.

The 35-year-old club talisman reacted quickly to a deflected cross to prod home from six yards out.

Sorloth put Atletico ahead five minutes later after combining well with his former Villarreal team-mate Baena.

However Atletico's cheer turned to worry when Barrios had to be substituted, after he pulled up hurt while dribbling, before walking off the pitch frustrated, pulling his undershirt up over his head.

Simeone took off his son Giuliano, Griezmann, Marcos Llorente and Koke to preserve them before facing Arsenal, but it was too late for Barrios.

Sorloth extended Atletico's lead in stoppage time which secured their win, as Gorka Guruzeta grabbed one back at the death.

Atletico celebrated with their fans at the end, trying to soak up the affection and inspiration ahead of the date with Arsenal.

"I'm expecting the best Metropolitano (atmosphere) of the season, we know it's the most important game of the season, what's at stake for us, we know we can go all the way," added Baena.

"It's true that Arsenal are a great side and will make it very difficult for us, but I really believe in this team, this club, this stadium and I'm sure everything will turn out well."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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