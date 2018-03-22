Athletics Legend Usain Bolt To Train With Borussia Dortmund

 
Updated: 22 March 2018 17:10 IST

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medallist, will captain the Soccer Aid World XI in a match to raise funds for the United Nations Children's Fund, Unicef.

Usain Bolt takes part in an exhibition football game organised by watchmaker company Hublot. © AFP

Athletics legend Usain Bolt, who has ambitions to start a football career at 31, will train with Borussia Dortmund on Friday, the Bundesliga club has announced. "Bolt is coming!" tweeted the German league club while the Jamaican sprint star wrote "BVB, get ready for Friday #BVBolt #NewLevels @bvb09 @pumafootball," on his official account. The training is scheduled at 1030 local time (0930 GMT) and will be open to the public with huge media interest expected.

 

Bolt, who holds the world records for the 100m and 200m, had announced last January that he would be training with Dortmund during the current international break.

Since retiring from athletics last year, Bolt has made no secret of his dreams to play football.

The Manchester United fan will line up opposite British pop star Robbie Williams in a charity football match at Old Trafford on June 10.

  • Bolt is an eight-time Olympic gold medallist
  • Bolt will captain the Soccer Aid World XI in a charity football match
  • The charity football match will be held at Old Trafford on June 10
