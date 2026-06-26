Former Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ashley Westwood has tipped Spain to overcome Uruguay in one of the most anticipated knockout clashes of the FIFA World Cup, while describing teenage sensation Lamine Yamal as a "special talent" destined for greatness. Westwood said Spain's ability to control possession and dictate games gives them an advantage, even though Uruguay is known for its fighting spirit. "Spain will have the edge because they control possession, manage the game well, and have incredible midfield players like Pedri, Gavi, and Rodri. Uruguay always brings resilience, aggression, and intensity, so predicting the game will be tough. Still, if I had to choose, I would say Spain will come out on top," Westwood told Zee5.

The Englishman had special praise for 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal, who has stood out in the tournament.

"Lamine Yamal is amazing. At just 18, he has already played a lot of football and looks totally at ease at this level. Every time he touches the ball, the crowd expects something exciting - and he often delivers. He can beat players, score goals, and provide assists. He is a special talent who will achieve great things," he said.

When asked which players might determine the outcome of the Spain-Uruguay match, Westwood pointed to Yamal for Spain and Federico Valverde for Uruguay.

"For Spain, it has to be Lamine Yamal. He can change a game on his own with his dribbling, speed, and ability to outmaneuver defenders. For Uruguay, Valverde is a complete midfielder. He can score from long range, get into the box, and impact the game all over the pitch," he told Zee5.

Reflecting on the tournament overall, Westwood said the World Cup has once again demonstrated football at its best.

"The World Cup has been fantastic to watch. It is always great to see different teams, styles, and many top-level managers who have coached at the highest level around the world. Iconic players like Messi and Ronaldo are still a joy to watch; they keep getting better," he said.

He also praised the atmosphere created by supporters throughout the tournament.

"The fans have been incredible. Seeing the different colours, the interactions before games, and everyone enjoying themselves around the stadiums has been brilliant. The only downside is not being there to experience that atmosphere live, but it is still a privilege to cover these games from the studio," Westwood added.

Westwood believes the competition has shown that football is the most unpredictable sport, with underdogs managing to frustrate stronger teams.

"Nothing has been too shocking, but watching teams defend against the top sides has been fascinating. Whether it's a 5-4-1 or a 4-5-1, teams are sitting back and making it tough for their opponents. It shows that football is unpredictable, and no matter who you are, you need to earn the right to score goals.

"The hardest thing in football is scoring goals, which is why strikers get paid the most. When you see teams like Iran, Cape Verde, and even Ghana against England pulling off results, it shows there are many ways to compete in this game," he said.

Looking back on his favourite moments of the World Cup, Westwood highlighted England's explosive run after halftime and Sweden's fluid play.

"I enjoyed Sweden scoring five goals and playing with such fluidity, even though they also conceded five. That shows football's unpredictability. But my favourite moment was England's response after halftime. The 15-20 minute stretch after the break, where they hit their stride with multiple attacking options, speed, and quality finishing, was nearly unstoppable," Westwood concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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