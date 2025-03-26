Story ProgressBack to home
Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Enzo Fernandes Doubles Lead | Argentina 2-0 Brazil In 1st Half
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Score: Argentina lead 2-0 against Brazil in the first half of a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match with Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandes scoring the goals.
Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2026© AFP
Argentina vs Brazil LIVE, FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Argentina lead 2-0 against Brazil in the first half of a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match with Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandes scoring the goals. Argentina are on top of the CONMEBOL qualifying table, while Brazil are second, six points behind. Argentina qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Bolivia drew against Uruguay. Argentina talisman Lionel Messi and Brazil star Neymar are not available for the encounter.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier LIVE Updates - Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Score, straight from Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 05:51 (IST)Argentina vs Brazil LIVE: Argentina all the wayA calculated pass from Molina into the box following some good passing between the Argentina footballers and Enzo had the easiest task of just tapping the ball into the net. Brazil are really struggling with very little possession in this match till now.
- 05:44 (IST)
- 05:37 (IST)Argentina vs Brazil LIVE: We are underway!The match is underway and the cheers say it all. A big match for Brazil as they are second in the points table at the moment but even with qualification already in the bag, Argentina will certainly look to add another famous victory to their name.
- 05:26 (IST)Argentina vs Brazil LIVE: Qualification sealedArgentina became the first team from South America to book their place at the 2026 World Cup after Bolivia could only draw their crucial qualifier against Uruguay. The reigning world champions -- who face arch-rivals Brazil in Buenos Aires later on Tuesday -- punched their ticket without kicking a ball after Bolivia were held 0-0 at home to the Uruguayans. That result leaves Bolivia in seventh place in South America's qualifying standings with 14 points from 14 games.
Topics mentioned in this article
Argentina Brazil Football Vinicius Jr Rodrygo Goes Raphinha Neymar Lionel Messi Emiliano Martinez Julian Alvarez Lautaro Martinez Live Blogs