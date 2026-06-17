Argentina vs Algeria Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina begin their title defence on Wednesday (IST), facing Algeria in a Group J match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The team defeated France in a closely fought final of the last edition to clinch their third title, while also ending a 36-year trophy drought. La Albiceleste now chase a historic feat. No team has managed to successfully defend the title since Brazil achieved it in 1962. Lionel Messi and Co. will aim to break the 64-year-long trend.

Argentina bagged the glory for the first time in 1978, repeated it in 1986, and then waited for a long time to bring the trophy home again.

Messi remains the centre of attraction in the Argentina squad. He has won every major team and individual honour in the sport, but his hunger to achieve newer heights brings him to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While Argentina are clear favourites on paper while facing Algeria, they will be careful against the side, remembering their setback against Saudi Arabia in the last edition. The Gulf nation beat La Albiceleste 2-1 in their campaign opener in 2022.

When will the Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place on Wednesday, June 17 (IST).

Where will the Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place at Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, United States.

What time will the Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match start?

The Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be telecast on Unite8 Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss