Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario believes that Spain will beat defending champions Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. He pointed out that Spain has controlled almost all of their matches in the competition so far, and it could prove to be pivotal against Lionel Messi and Co. While Argentina will look to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy, Spain has conceded just one goal in their last seven World Cup matches. "I think Spain will win the game - and easily," Ronaldo said when asked about the summit clash on ESPN Brasil.

Ronaldo also said that Spain and France were the two teams that he considered as favourites to win the competition. However, Spain registered a brilliant 2-0 win over France to book their spot in the final. Argentina, on the other hand, pulled off a stunning comeback to beat England 2-1 in the semi-final and keep their dreams of a consecutive World Cup title alive.

"For me, France and Spain were always the favourites," Ronaldo said.

"I don't think Argentina have the strength to turn the game around if Spain go one or two goals ahead, because Spain will have possession all the time," he added.

Meanwhile, France's Kylian Mbappe broke Lionel Messi's all-time World Cup scoring record of 21 in the third-place play-off, though Les Bleus lost 6-4 to England.

Both Mbappe and Messi began World Cup 2026 adrift of former leader Miroslav Klose. Mbappe now has 22 World Cup goals in as many matches, scoring twice to move ahead of Messi and extend his lead in the Golden Boot race to 10 goals at this tournament, two ahead of Messi.

Prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026, Klose led the overall scoring charts, but he has now seen his previous mark of 16 obliterated not once, but twice, by Mbappe and Messi during the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

First of all, Messi moved level with the German after a hat-trick – his first in the World Cup – in Argentina's opening game against Algeria. The Argentina legend then became the outright leader with a brace in the win over Austria before further goals in their final group game with Jordan, the epic Round of 32 encounter against Cabo Verde and the enthralling Round of 16 win over Egypt.

But it is Mbappe who now tops the list, having continued his astonishing exploits at the global showpiece with ten more goals to add to the 12 he scored across Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

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