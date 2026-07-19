 Argentina vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Lionel Messi, Argentina On Cusp Of History; Spain Eye Never-Done-Before Feat | Football News
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Argentina vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final LIVE Updates: The big day is here. Argentina take on Spain in the final of FIFA World Cup 2026 in New Jersey. All eyes are on Lionel Messi and reigning champions Argentina, as they aim to become the first team in 64 years to defend their World Cup title, and win their fourth World Cup crown overall. Messi, who is set to become the oldest outfield player in a World Cup final, is on the cusp of achieving several personal records. On the other hand, Spain are hoping to win their second World Cup title, and become the first nation to hold the men's and women's titles at the same time. Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is aiming to become the youngest World Cup final goalscorer since Pele. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)

Argentina vs Spain LIVE | ARG vs ESP, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, straight from New York New Jersey Stadium:

Jul 19, 2026 22:11 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: Messi on verge of history

Argentina icon Lionel Messi can achieve a number of personal and team-related records in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final today. He is set to be the oldest outfielder to start a World Cup final, and the first player to start in three World Cup finals. A goal would see him become the oldest final scorer and become the Argentine with the most goals in a single World Cup. And if Argentina win, Messi would become the first player to win the World Cup twice as captain.

Jul 19, 2026 22:05 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: Half Time show - Who is performing?

For the first time ever in a FIFA World Cup final, there will be a half-time show, as America brings its entire flavour into the biggest stage of world sport. Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS are all set to dazzle in the blockbuster half-time show. This means, the half-time may be longer than the usual 15 minutes.

Jul 19, 2026 22:05 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: Closing ceremony - Who is performing?

Before the final, all eyes are on the blockbuster closing ceremony that will take place. Post Malone will headline the ceremony, while Italian singer Laura Pausini, American singer Nicole Scherzinger, British pop star Robbie Williams and popular YouTuber IShowSpeed are all set to feature. American actor Tom Cruise is also expected to make an appearance.

The closing ceremony is expected to start 90 minutes before kickoff (11:00 PM IST). Find all details HERE

Jul 19, 2026 21:51 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Spain on brink of historic feat

Spain are playing their second World Cup final, and hoping to make it two in two when it comes to converting it to World Cup wins. They did it successfully in 2010. But if they do it again in 2026, not only will they win their second World Cup, but also become the first nation to hold both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup titles at the same time!

Jul 19, 2026 21:48 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Argentina eye unprecedented glory

Argentina are playing their second consecutive World Cup final, and their third in fourth years. Led by their little magician, Lionel Messi, Argentina are on cusp of World Cup glory once again. They are chasing the fourth star on their crest, looking to become the first team in 64 years to defend the World Cup, and the first team ever to win win four consecutive major trophies.

Jul 19, 2026 21:45 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Argentina vs Spain, World Cup Final!

The grandest day of the football world, arguably the grandest day of the sports world, is here. The game for which millions and billions stop and take note. It's the day of the FIFA World Cup Final. Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports for the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. It's Argentina against Spain in the battle for glory.

Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match!

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Topics mentioned in this article
Argentina Argentina Spain Spain 2026 FIFA World Cup Football Spain vs Argentina, Final Lionel Messi Messi Yamal J. ALVAREZ Fernandez Oyarzabal Alexis Mac Allister Romero Martinez Rodri Emiliano Martinez Olmo Cucurella Cubarsi Simon Football Live Score Live Blogs
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