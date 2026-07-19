Before the final, all eyes are on the blockbuster closing ceremony that will take place. Post Malone will headline the ceremony, while Italian singer Laura Pausini, American singer Nicole Scherzinger, British pop star Robbie Williams and popular YouTuber IShowSpeed are all set to feature. American actor Tom Cruise is also expected to make an appearance.

The closing ceremony is expected to start 90 minutes before kickoff (11:00 PM IST). Find all details HERE