Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal. South American champions Argentina vs European champions Spain. It couldn't have been bigger. Argentina is seeking its fourth title, while Spain is seeking its second - and could become the first nation to simultaneously hold the World Cup crowns in both men's and women's football. It's the 104th match of the biggest World Cup ever, a 48-team event played across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Because there were more matches than at any previous World Cup, it was no surprise that there were more goals than in all other editions - 307 and counting entering Sunday.

If Argentina and Spain combine for at least two goals in the final, this World Cup will also have the highest average number of goals per game since the 1958 event, which saw 3.6 goals per contest. (If the teams score fewer than two goals on Sunday, it will still have the highest average goals per game since the 1970 World Cup, which saw 2.97 goals per game.)

The spectacle will not be limited to simply football. The match will be played at New York-New Jersey Stadium.

Who Will Perform at the Closing Ceremony?

Post Malone will headline the closing ceremony, which starts 90 minutes before the final (12:30 AM IST, Monday). The World Cup closing ceremony will also feature performances by Italian singer Laura Pausini, American singer Nicole Scherzinger, British pop star Robbie Williams, and YouTube creator IShowSpeed. Actor Tom Cruise is also set to make a special appearance.

The halftime show - a first for FIFA - will feature Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, and BTS as fellow headliners, along with Burna Boy, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS 22 Chorus featuring Coldplay, and even characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend as well, with plans calling for him to be part of the trophy presentation at the conclusion of the match.

Argentina are wearing their light blue and white vertically striped jerseys for the match, while Spain are wearing predominantly red shirts with navy sleeves. The officiating crew is from Slovenia - Slavko Vincic is the referee, with Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic serving as assistant referees.

Live Streaming Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will be broadcast live on the Zee5 app and Unite8 Sports.

Featured Video Of The Day

UK & Norway PM Sport Football Jerseys Ahead Of England, Norway Quarterfinal Clash