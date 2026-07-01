Barcelona have extended Danish defender Andreas Christensen's contract until June 2028, the Spanish champions said Wednesday. The 30-year-old centre-back, whose previous deal expired at the end of June, has been frequently sidelined by injuries during his time at Camp Nou. The defender has accepted a significant pay cut to stay at the club, according to Spanish reports. "FC Barcelona and Andreas Christensen have reached an agreement for the extension of the Danish defender's contract, keeping him at the club until 30 June 2028," Barca said in a statement.

The Denmark international played a key part in Barcelona's La Liga triumph in his debut campaign at the club in 2022 after arriving from Chelsea.

Christensen has played 98 times for Barca, winning three La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey among other trophies.

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