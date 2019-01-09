 
AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs UAE: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 09 January 2019 20:45 IST

India thrashed Thailand 4-1 in their opening game.

Sunil Chhetri scored a brace in India's opening match against Thailand. © AFP

An upbeat India, after registering an emphatic victory over Thailand, will face higher-ranked United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 clash on Thursday. While the result against Thailand, who have three J-League players in their ranks, was no mean feat, it will be a bigger achievement if the Indians are able to put it across the hosts who are gunning for the title. Currently ranked 79th to India's 97th, the UAE were placed as high as 24 in the FIFA chart in January 2015. 

In the head-to-head battle, UAE hold a clear upper hand over India. The two teams have clashed 11 times, with UAE winning eight, India clinching two victories and one match ending in a draw.

When is the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and UAE?

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and UAE will be played on January 10.

Where will the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and UAE be played?

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and UAE will be played at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and UAE begin?

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and UAE will begin at 21:30 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and UAE?

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and UAE will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and UAE?

The live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and UAE will be available on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Comments
Topics : Sunil Chhetri Sandesh Jhingan Jeje Lalpekhlua Gurpreet Singh India Football
Highlights
  • UAE is ranked 79th in the FIFA rankings
  • UAE lead eight wins to just two losses against India
  • UAE and Bahrain played out a 1-1 draw in their opening match
