2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Neymar Released From Brazil Squad Due To Injury
Neymar suffered an injury during Paris Saint-Germain's recent UEFA Champions League fixture and the Brazil backroom staff decided to release him.
Highlights
Neymar is Brazil's sixth player to miss the two fixtures
Philippe Coutinho, Rodrigo Caio and Fabinho are injured
Eder Militao and Gabriel Menino are also ruled out due to COVID-19
Striker Neymar has been released from Brazil's 2022 World Cup qualifiers squad after failing to recover from a groin injury he sustained during Paris-Saint-Germain's Champions League clash. Neymar was called upon, though, in the hope that he could return to full fitness in time to figure in a crunch clash with Uruguay in Montevideo. The PSG superstar has, however, been unable to recover enough to force his way into Tite's plans. "We were hopeful that he could play, that's why we brought him to Brazil. He improved but not enough so that he will be ready for the game on Tuesday against Uruguay," Goal.com quoted Rodrigo Lasmar, Brazil's national team doctor, as saying.
"The backroom staff decided to release Neymar," he added.
Brazil had already lost five players for the two matches, including injured midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Fabinho, and defender Rodrigo Caio. Defenders Eder Militao and Gabriel Menino were ruled out after contracting COVID-19.