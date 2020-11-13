Striker Neymar has been released from Brazil's 2022 World Cup qualifiers squad after failing to recover from a groin injury he sustained during Paris-Saint-Germain's Champions League clash. Neymar was called upon, though, in the hope that he could return to full fitness in time to figure in a crunch clash with Uruguay in Montevideo. The PSG superstar has, however, been unable to recover enough to force his way into Tite's plans. "We were hopeful that he could play, that's why we brought him to Brazil. He improved but not enough so that he will be ready for the game on Tuesday against Uruguay," Goal.com quoted Rodrigo Lasmar, Brazil's national team doctor, as saying.

"The backroom staff decided to release Neymar," he added.

Brazil had already lost five players for the two matches, including injured midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Fabinho, and defender Rodrigo Caio. Defenders Eder Militao and Gabriel Menino were ruled out after contracting COVID-19.