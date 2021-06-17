Story ProgressBack to home
Euro 2020: Belgium Come Back From Behind To Beat Denmark, Qualify For Round Of 16
Euro 2020: Belgium beat Denmark 2-1 in their Group B encounter at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
Kevin De Bruyne had a muted celebration after scoring against Denmark.© AFP
Belgium came back from behind to beat Denmark 2-1 in their Euro 2020 Group B encounter at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen. Thorgan Hazard cancelled out Yussuf Poulsen's early opener before Kevin De Bruyne capped off another fine team move to fire the Red Devils into the lead from outside the box. With the win, Belgium have qualified for the round of 16.
More to follow...
