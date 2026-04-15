At 14, dual discipline rider Stasya Pandya is making waves and earning medals on India's top equestrian stages. She gained recognition by winning a silver medal in the Under 14 category at the 2025 Junior National Equestrian Championship in Bengaluru. Her latest accomplishment was at the Delhi Horse Show 2026, where the 14-year-old secured two medals across different disciplines. She earned a Team Silver in Dressage riding Consul and a Team Bronze in Show Jumping, successfully completing a difficult 1.10-meter course with 12 jumps on Cougar De Fees.

For those unfamiliar, dressage and show jumping are quite different disciplines. Dressage emphasises precision, rhythm, and harmony, whereas show jumping assesses speed, control, and accuracy over obstacles. Achieving excellence in both at a national level is uncommon, particularly for a junior rider. Stasya Pandya shared, “Dressage is about patience and connection with your horse, while show jumping is about courage and quick decisions. I love both because they challenge different sides of me.”

Her impressive performances continue to stand out. At JNEC 2025 in Bengaluru, she earned a Team Silver in Dressage, and at NEC 2025 in Meerut, she placed fourth in Team Show Jumping. Earlier, at JNEC 2024 in Delhi, she won a Team Bronze in Show Jumping (Children 2 category). A major achievement was at the FEI Children's Classic 2025 in Bengaluru, where Stasya qualified for the Team India selection trials in the Under 14 category, ranked No. 1 in the Silver Category for Show Jumping nationwide, and finished 12th overall.

“At the FEI Children's Classic, competing with riders from across the world and finishing 12th globally showed me I belong there,” Stasya Pandya added

She has also demonstrated regional excellence by being named Best Rider in the Children Category at both the Annual Equestrian Games 2025 in Pune and the Mumbai Horse Show 2025. Additionally, she secured third place at the Dream Alliance Cup 2025 and Surge Equestrian League 2025, and finished fourth overall at the Equestrian Premiere League 2025 in Bengaluru. As infrastructure develops, increasing international exposure, and events such as the FEI Children's Classic being held in India, equestrian sport is gaining momentum. Stasya Pandya exemplifies this new wave—young, talented, and prepared to elevate Indian equestrian on the global stage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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