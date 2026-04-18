Michael Carrick has refused to rule out the prospect of Marcus Rashford returning to Manchester United once his loan spell with Barcelona comes to an end. England forward Rashford has not played for United since December 2024 and ended last season on loan at Aston Villa before joining Barca for the current campaign. The 28-year-old has enjoyed a solid season with the La Liga leaders, but it has emerged that Barcelona are unsure about activating a reported £26.1 million ($35.2 million) clause to make the move permanent.

That could throw Rashford's future into an uncertain period ahead of a summer he hopes to spend with England at the World Cup in North America.

Rashford still has two years left on a lucrative contract that will be subject to a reported 25 percent rise next season if United qualify for the Champions League.

Asked about Rashford potentially returning to Old Trafford, United interim boss Carrick told reporters on Friday: "I just think there's decisions to be made in time, really, on certain things, and obviously Marcus is in that situation.

"But at this point in time nothing's been decided. And it will be, because it has to be at a certain point, but at this stage, there's nothing to say."

Third-placed United can move a step closer to sealing a place in next season's Champions League if they win at sixth-placed Chelsea on Saturday.

United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo could return from injury at Stamford Bridge, having become a key player under Carrick.

Like Rashford, the 20-year-old Mainoo's future looked in jeopardy under former United boss Ruben Amorim.

United defender Harry Maguire is another whose revival under Carrick could offer Rashford hope of a return to his boyhood club.

"Certainly from my perspective, whoever's here, I want to work with, make the best out of and help them improve," Carrick said.

"So at the moment, it's this squad of players, and there's obviously players on loan, and whatever happens with that later on will happen with that later on."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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