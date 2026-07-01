England have their tactics drawn up for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi even as suspense prevails over the Indian batting sensation's T20I debut in the series opener at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. The three-time world champions India will take on England in a five-match series starting here on Wednesday, and it remains to be seen if the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi gets to make his T20I debut. Brook, who is being touted to take over the Test captaincy following Ben Stokes' retirement, said England have worked out their tactics for the left-handed opening batter.

"We've got our tactics and hopefully they work," Brook said on the eve of the opening match when asked about the possibility of facing Sooryavanshi.

"There's been a lot of digging behind the scenes to see what we can do to try and stop them from playing their best cricket," he added.

Sooryavanshi finished as the top scorer in this year's IPL with a jaw-dropping strike rate of over 230. He amassed 776 runs to be adjudged the Most Valuable Player as well as the Emerging Player of the season.

If he makes his debut during this tour, he will become India's youngest international debutant, surpassing a record held by the great Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut as a 16-year-old.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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