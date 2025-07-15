After India's loss in the Lord's Test, the Shubman Gill-led side face a must-win situation in the fourth Test against England that starts on July 23. In this eight-day gap, Sunil Gavaskar wants Indian players to play County games, especially those stars who have not got a chance. The loss in Lord's, by a 22-run margin, exposed Indian top-order batting vulnerability while there is a chance that India might want to try new faces with the ball too. Gavaskar wants the players, who may be included in the fourth Test team, to get some crucial match practice as there is a gap of more than a week between the third and the fourth Test.

"You should get some cricket. You are playing for India. You are not here for a cruise or something like that," Gavaskar said. Then, Harsha Bhogle suggested players like Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Reddy should play in County games during the break.

"Even Kuldeep Yadav. Suddenly, you want them in the team. With what practice you want them in the team?" Gavaskar replied.

Meanwhile, India captain, Shubman Gill expressed disappointment and frustration after the team's narrow defeat in the third Test at Lord's, falling just 22 runs short of victory. Gill reflected on the team's performance, expressed pride in his team's performance despite missing out on a chase of 193 runs.

Following his side's narrow 22-run loss to England in the third Lord's Test, Indian skipper Shubman Gill expressed pride in his team's performance despite missing out on a chase of 193 runs and explained how they could have applied themselves better with the bat on the final session of day four.

India experienced one of their most heartbreaking losses in Test cricket despite a resilient half-century by Ravindra Jadeja and a solid supporting act played by tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Team India missed out on a 193-run chase, falling short by 22 runs after a brilliant fight from a troublesome situation of 82/7.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, the Indian skipper said that he was confident of a successful run-chase, and a couple of 50-run partnerships from the top order could have done the job.

"We were not able to do that (get top order partnerships), and they played better than us. There is always hope as long as there is a batsman batting, there is always some hope, because the target was not massive and a fifty-sixty run partnership we knew we would be back in. He (Jadeja) is very experienced, and did not want to give him any message. I think he was batting really well with the tail and I just wanted him and the tail-enders to bat as long as possible," he added.

With ANI inputs