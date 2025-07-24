India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal had to get his bat changed after a ball from England's Chris Woakes did massive damage to his willow on Day 1 of the 5th Test in Manchester on Wednesday. The incident took place on the fourth ball of the eighth over after India were put into bat by England at Old Trafford. Jaiswal could only defend Woakes' good length delivery as it nipped back in after hitting the surface. However, the ball hit the bat way above the sweet spot and the impact was severe enough to bend the willow near the neck.

This resulted in a brief stoppage of play as Karun Nair, who was dropped from the playing XI, rushed to the middle carrying more bats for Jaiswal.

Bat be like "mujhe kyun toda?" #ENGvIND 4th TEST, DAY 1 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar https://t.co/0VxBWU8ocO pic.twitter.com/q80vIuwqIj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 23, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal's bat couldn't resist the heat from the English pacers . pic.twitter.com/bSYRvonsCR — Jay Cricket. (@Jay_Cricket12) July 23, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal's bat needs a serious upgrade! This one's begging for a fix. Let's go, Yash! #INDvENG #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/tBaSWRFPXb — FAYYAZ KHAN (@fayyazcopOne) July 23, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal's bat suddenly broke in the middle of his strong batting

The enthusiasm was so much that even the bat gave up - real striker style#Jaiswal #INDvsENG #Cricket pic.twitter.com/8YCE0QTFxL — KRISHNA GOUR (@krishnagour042) July 23, 2025

Before Lunch on Day 1, Jaiswal survived a probing spell from Chris Woakes while KL Rahul looked solid as ever to steer India to 78 for no loss.

No team opting to bowl first has ever won at Old Trafford but Ben Stokes ignored that piece of statistics on an overcast morning.

The ball did seam around, but lack of pace allowed the Indian openers to play the pull shot with relative ease. Rahul (40) and Jaiswal (36) are unseparated at the break.

India captain Shubman Gill thought it was a good toss to lose and that seems to be the case considering the dry and slow nature of the surface.

Woakes made it most difficult for the batters, especially Jaiswal, who was beaten on a number of occasions by the England pacer.

In the first over of the match bowled by Woakes, two edges of Jaiswal's bat did not carry, signalling the lack of carry off the pitch.

In his eight over spell, Woakes was pulled twice with Rahul and Jaiswal dispatching him in front of the square.

A streaky drive from Rahul off Woakes brought the Indian opener's 1000 runs in England, a testament to his stellar work at the top of the order even in this series.

(With PTI Inputs)