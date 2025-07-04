England cricket team captain Ben Stokes got into a massive argument with the on-field umpire over a DRS controversy involving Yashasvi Jaiswal during Day 3 of the second Test match on Friday. During the eighth over of India's 2nd innings, Jaiswal was hit on the pads by a delivery from Josh Tongue. The England cricketers also went for the appeal and umpire Sharfuddoula raised his finger. The Indian batters had a brief discussion among themselves and Jaiswal finally went for the review. However, Stokes was not happy as he believed that the 15-second timer ended before Jaiswal could ask for the review. The umpire decided to allow the review but the replays showed that the ball was hitting the stumps. Further replays also showed that Stokes was right and Jaiswal was indeed late in asking for the review.

The Edgbaston crowd was not happy with the incident and loud boos were heard around the stadium.

Earlier, Siraj stood up to be the star of India's bowling line-up by picking an incredible 6-70 from 19.3 overs as India took a 180-run lead after bundling out England for 407 in 89.3 overs on Day Three of second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston here on Friday.

On a flat pitch, Siraj and Akash Deep, who took 4-88, took all 10 wickets to ensure India grabbed a significant lead. England, after being reduced to 84/5 in the second over of the morning session, will feel pleased about the huge counter-attacking 303-run stand between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith, helping them get past 400.

While a dazzling Brook hit 158 off 234 balls, laced with 17 fours and a six, Smith was at his magnificent best to smash 184 not out - the highest Test score by any England wicketkeeper in Tests – laced with 21 fours and a six.

But after Brook fell, England slumped from 387/5 to 407 all out, as the second new ball did the trick for India, who picked up the remaining five wickets in 7.2 overs. Interestingly, England had six ducks in their first innings - the first time any team had that many noughts in a 400-plus score in Tests.

(With IANS inputs)