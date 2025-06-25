India had a horrific start to their new era in Test cricket under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. In the first Test of the five-match series against England, Gill and co were completely outplayed in Leeds as the hosts chased down the target of 371 and won the match by five wickets. Despite registering five centuries in the match, India ended up on the losing side. The biggest reason of their defeat was the sloppiness in the field and Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismal show in the slip turned out to be the root cause.

For the record, Jaiswal dropped four catches in the second innings, which are the most by a player in a single Test innings. India grassed six catches in total during the first innings. As the young batter was facing the criticism for his poor fielding, a video from the match went viral on social media, which made things worse for Jaiswal.

In a video going viral, Jaiswal was seen placed in the long-on and was merrily dancing and smiling while looking at the English crowd in the stands. The timing of the scene actually angered the fans as it took place just minutes after he dropped Ben Duckket's catch.

Seeing Jaiswal in a jolly mood despite a poor show on the field, fans showed no mercy and slammed him on social media.

Notably, Duckett was dropped on 97 was Jaiswal and then went on to score 149 runs as England chased down the target of 371 with ease.

However, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin urged fans and experts to cut some slack to Jaiswal, saying that the Dukes ball is heavier and difficult to adjust to.

"There has been some talk about his catching at slip cordon. Yes, he has found it tough. But let's all just understand something - and cut [him] some slack - which we often fail to do is how difficult it is to catch, not just in English conditions. It's cold weather and it's also about the feel of the Duke's ball. It can take some adaptation time. The SG ball feels nice and comfortable inside the hand, the Kookaburra feels smaller. The Duke's is harder and definitely, from a field perspective, feels bigger and it's not easy," Ashwin said in a video posted on X, leaving many surprised with his remarks.