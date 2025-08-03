Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his sixth Test century, continuing his love affair against England, on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Saturday. Jaiswal slammed a brilliant 118 to silent his critics as India extended their lead to over 250 in the second session. It was his fourth century against the Three Lions and his second of this series. India batters have now scored 12 centuries in this tour, their highest tally in a series. The Shubman Gill-led side bettered the previous record of 11 centuries in 1978 in the home series against the West Indies.

Jaiswal was involved in a century stand with nightwatchman Akash Deep, who achieved his highest First Class score after smashing a quickfire 66.

Their partnership allowed India to extend their overall lead to 281 runs by taking the tea break on day three. Ravindra Jadeja (26) and Dhurv Jurel (25) were at the crease at the break.

Akash Deep was dismissed before lunch with pacer Jamie Overton taking his wicket while Jaiswal was dismissed by Josh Tongue.

Skipper Shubman Gill could contribute only 11.

India had scored 224 in the first innings, which was followed by England's 247 giving them a narrow 23-run advantage going into the second innings.

India's second innings effort was their 8th 300-plus total of the series, the joint-most for a visiting team in a Test series, alongside Australia vs South Africa in 1910/11, England in the Ashes, 1928/29 and Australia vs West Indies in 1975/76.

India arrived at The Oval trailing 1-2 in the series and needing a win in the series-decider to level the series.

The highest chase at The Oval is 263 and India have already made sure that England will need to chase down a record target in the fourth innings.

