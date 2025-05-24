Shubman Gill is officially the new Indian cricket team Test captain. At a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the decision while revealing India's squad for the five-Test series against England, that starts on June 20. Shubman Gill does not have prior experience of leading the Test side, while the squad that has been selected comprises two players - Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul - who have led the side in the past. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar was clear in his thought process when asked about the duo and their chances of leader.

"Bumrah because he has led us in Australia but one, he is not available for all the Test matches. I think we wanted him more as a player. It's always extra burden when you are managing 15-16 people. It takes a lot out of you. We would rather have him as a bowler. Hope he has a big series. He is an important player for us, so having him fit as a bowler important. He knows where his body is at the moment," Agarkar said.

"With KL not really, basically he captained a while back but I was not there at that time. We hope he has a big series. But, regarding Bumrah, having hims fit as a bowler is crucial."

Agarkar emphasised that a captain is not selected for one or two series and long-term planning has to be kept in mind while making such calls.

"You don't select a captain for one or two series, you have to plan for the longer term. We are hopeful that he [Shubman Gill] will learn with time," Ajit Agarkar said in a press conference.

At 25, Gill has become one of the youngest players to hold the position in recent years. Though he lacks captaincy experience in the red-ball format, he has led India in a five-match T20I assignment in Zimbabwe in 2024. Gill has also been captaining the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

Gill has also been serving as vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is. He was Rohit Sharma's deputy in india's victorious Champions Trophy campaign in the UAE in February 2025. In Test cricket, Gill has played 32 matches and scored 1,893 runs, including five centuries.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.