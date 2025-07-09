Australia skipper Pat Cummins took a brilliant dig at the Edgbaston pitch after India registered a historic 336-run victory over England in the second Test of the five-match series. Under the captaincy of young batter Shubman Gill, Team India managed to breach the Edgbaston fortress, beating England by 336 runs, for the first time in their Test history. It was a high-scoring encounter as India posted a target of 608 in front of England, but the hosts managed to score only 271.

Amid the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India, Australia also faced West Indies in the second Test of the three-match series and won the game by 133 runs.

Speaking to media after Australia's victory, Cummins was asked about the pitch condition at Edgbaston, where India defeated England. The pacer slammed the pitch with his witty "who would even want to be a bowler?" remark.

"I wasn't. Probably Marnus was. We'll keep an eye on that series. Who would want to be a bowler over there? Not surprised with the fact that it was the third flattest wicket over there in the history of England cricket," Cummins said during post-match press conference.

Cummins then went on to state that the pitch at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada (where Australia faced West Indies) is completely different to that of Edgbaston.

"Look, Test cricket over here as compared to Test cricket over there, looks like two different sports. Looks like it is going to be good series over there. 1-1. Didn't watch a lot of it but saw the scores," said Cummins.

The third Test between India and England will be played at the iconic Lord's from July 10. Ahead of the match, England coach Brendon McCullum said he wants "something with a bit more pace, a bit more bounce, and maybe a little bit of sideways" from MCC head groundsman Karl McDermott, taking cue from last month's World Test Championship final where Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada found significant seam movement.

"It'll be a blockbuster either way, but I think it's going to set up for a cracker - especially if there's plenty of life in it (the pitch)," McCullum was quoted as saying in ESPNcricinfo.

(With PTI Inputs)