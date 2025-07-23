Pacer Anshul Kamboj was handed his India debut for the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. Kamboj, 24, was added to the team squad ahead of the 4th Test, after both Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh were ruled out of the contest owing to injuries. Kamboj's addition raised a few eyebrows, despite his impressive outing for India A against the England Lions in two side games prior to the Test series. He took five wickets across four innings at Northampton and Canterbury while moving the ball appreciably and finding disconcerting bounce on occasions.

Who is Anshul Kamboj?

Anshul was born in Karnal, Haryana, India on 6 December 2000. He is a medium pacer who can bat a bit as well. He is the 318th Test cricketer to play for India. Notably, Anil Kumble was the last Indian cricketer to make his Test debut in Manchester. Coincidentally, both Kumble and Anshul have a 10-wicket haul in an innings in First Class cricket.

He made his First Classh debut for Haryana in February 2022 versus Tripura in the Ranji Trophy. Last year, he became the third bowler to take all ten wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy, doing so for Haryana against Kerala. So far, he has played 24 FC matches, picking up 79 wickets.

Anshul was also a standout performer in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, finishing among the top wicket-takers with 17 dismissals from 10 matches. His contributions helped Haryana lift their first title.

Anshul made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2024, representing Mumbai Indians (MI), who bought him for Rs 20 lakh at the mega auction. However, he played just three games last season and was later revealed by the franchise. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had bought him for Rs 3.4 crore ahead of IPL 2025. He has played 11 IPL games so far, taking 10 wickets.