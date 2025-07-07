Team India did the unthinkable in the Edgbaston Test against England, beating the hosts for the first time ever at the venue in their history. The team wasn't entrusted with the belief that it could do the job as none of Gill's predecessors had managed to beat England in Birmingham. With the management deciding to not pick Jasprit Bumrah for the game too, questions arose even over the team's intent ahead of the second match of the series. An English journalist had even pointed out India's barren history in Edgbaston, highlighting how the team had never managed to win a single game.

As Gill arrived in the press conference after etching his name in history, his eyes were keen to find the same journalist who pointed out the bitter stats in front of him during the pre-match press meet.

"I can't see my favourite journalist. Where is he? I wanted to see him," Gill said, trolling the journalist during the media conference.

"I even said before the Test match that I don't really believe in history and stats. Over the last 56 years or so, we've played nine matches - different teams have come here. I believe we are the best team to have come here in England, and we have the capability to beat them, to win the series from here. If we keep making the right decisions and keep fighting, I think it would be one of the series to remember," he further said.

I asked the question… and Shubman roasted the British journalist with a smile

Watch the full clip — this one's gold! #ENGvIND #ShubmanGill #PressConference pic.twitter.com/kCwv65TNTH — Ankan Kar (@AnkanKar) July 6, 2025

The India skipper was full of praise for the team's pace duo of Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj who rose to the occasion and delivered when the team lacked the services of its marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"Our bowlers were magnificent," Gill said. "We are capable of taking 20 wickets anywhere. The consistency from both ends - Siraj, Akash, and even Prasidh - helped us win the little moments. That's what makes the difference," he said.

"When the ball is soft on a flat pitch, it's tough to stop runs. With the harder ball, wickets come easier. That second new ball spell changed the game for us," he further said, explaining his mantra.

On his own batting performance, Gill said that he had started to prepare for the England series during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

"I started working on some things during the last phase of the IPL," Gill said. "We don't listen to outside noise. Opinions change every game. If your teammates trust you, that's what matters."