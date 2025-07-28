The Indian bowlers struggled against England during the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. The hosts put up a good bowling show to bowl out India for 358 runs. When India came in to bowl, they failed to replicate the performance of their opponents and struggled on the field. England made the most of the batting-friendly conditions and went on to post a mammoth total of 669 runs, taking a massive first-innings lead of 311 runs. Virat Kohli's brother Vikas took a dig at the India bowlers' struggle before the batters' valiant effort secured a draw for the Indian team.

"Not long ago. We had a Test team, where our bowlers used to take 20 wickets," he wrote on Threads, probably referring to the Indian team under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

England resumed Day 4 in command at 544 for 7 on after Joe Root had become the second-highest run-scorer in Test history during his majestic 150 on Friday.

Stokes, 77 not out overnight, delighted Saturday's large crowd with yet more thrilling stroke-play before completing a 164-ball hundred with a leg-glanced four off Jasprit Bumrah.

It was Stokes' first Test century in more than two years following a whirlwind 155 against Australia at Lord's in June 2023.

India looked down and out after losing two wickets for a score of zero in the second innings. Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan departed without opening their account. The team looked to be staring at another defeat before Skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul pulled the handbreak.

Gill and Rahul, together with all-rounders Ravindra Jaddeja, as well as Washington Sundar produced a great fightback with the bat to help the team secure a draw that keeps the tourists alive in the series.

