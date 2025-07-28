The India vs England 4th Test in Manchester might have ended in a draw but the finish was still drama-filled. England's hopes of clinching the series by winning the Test were ruined by the pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, both of whom got centuries on the final day, helping India secure a draw that keeps them alive in the 5-match series. However, as Jadeja and Sundar were nearing their respective tons, England captain Ben Stokes offered to end the match in a draw, but the proposal was rejected. Later, as Jadeja and Sundar reached their centuries while batting against part-timer Harry Brook, another drama-filled incident took place.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Brook looked to offer a handshake again after Jadeja reached his triple-digit score, thinking India would now accept the offer for an early draw. But both Jadeja and Sundar were busy with the celebrations, leaving Brook in the cold, with his hand extended.

Moment of the match.



Ravindra Jadeja scored 100 and Harry Brook intentionally came forward to call off the match. But Washington Sundar totally ignored him.



Brook reaction after that. pic.twitter.com/LROE0oXw33 — Selfless (@SelflessCricket) July 27, 2025

England continued to use part-timers, Harry Brook and Joe Root, in the final few overs of the game. The match eventually ended when Sundar also reached his century.

After the game, England captain Ben Stokes explained why he deployed his part-timers after India's refusal to end the game early.

"Yeah, I think all the hard work was done by India. They both (Washi and Jadeja) played incredibly well and it got to that point where there was obviously only one result and there was absolutely no chance I was going to risk any of my big fast bowlers through injuries with one more game to go. Dawsy (Dawson) just bowled so many overs this game his body started to get a little bit tired and started to cramp up in the legs so I wasn't risking any of my frontline bowlers for that last half an hour," he said after the game.