Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj combined to devastating effects as India bagged three wickets before the end of play on Day 4 of the second Test against England. With 90 overs to bowl on Day 5 and just 7 wickets to pick, India have taken a strong step towards levelling the series 1-1. But, with rain threatening to wash out at least a part of the final day's play, there remains the threat of England escaping with a draw. When India's bowling coach Morne Morkel was asked if Gill could've declared early, he explained the logic behind the timing of the decision.

Morkel said that the subject of the declaration was discussed for a long time. While the weather isn't something that is in any team's hands, the South African said that the team wanted to get into a comfortable position before ending the innings. The plan to bag a few of England's wickets before the end of play was also executed to perfection.

"We did speak about it [timing of declaration] a lot during the day. It's still a good wicket, even our boys were batting quite comfortably there towards the back end. They were batting at 4-5 runs an over," Morkel said. "You can't control the weather. It was about getting ourselves into a comfortable position and having 20-25 overs at them tonight to take a few wickets. We got that, which is a bonus for us."

In the match, Akash Deep replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the side as the latter was rested, putting more responsibility of veteran pacer Mohammed Siraj's shoulders.

“Very happy so far (with the performance of pacers). We had some good discussions after the last game. It is a pleasing sign (show in Bumrah's absence). Akash Deep is an attacking bowler, asking questions on the stumps.

The England conditions suit him. He is running in at high pace and that is a good sign. The more confidence you give him the better he gets,” said Morkel after stumps on day four.

Set a near-impossible 608-run target, England will need another 536 runs to win the Test on the final day.

Siraj took a six-wicket haul in the first innings and got rid of Zak Crawley in the final hour on day five. The wickets were not coming his way of late but Morkel is happy that the hardworking pacer has got his due.

“Siraj he is a guy that I have lot of respect for. He pushes his body to the limit. He can try too hard at times and that can make you inconsistent. But he really puts his heart on his sleeve. He does the dirty job for the team and that doesn't reflect in the wickets column at times,” said the former South Africa fast bowler.

Morkel also lauded captain Shubman Gill for his extraordinary run in the series thus far, having scored a double hundred and two hundreds in four innings.

“Very happy for Shubman. As captain on a big tour, coming to England, he has handled the expectations very well so far.”

With PTI Inputs