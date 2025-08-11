India pacer Mohammed Siraj played a crucial role in helping the team eke out a 2-2 draw against England in the recently-concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy that consisted of five Test matches. The right-arm pacer played all the matches in the series and ended up being the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps to his name. Siraj's most definitive effort came on the fifth day of the final Test at the Oval, helping India bundle out England for 367 in the chase of 374. The pacer took five wickets in the innings to complete a match-haul of nine wickets in that match.

Notably, Siraj was the only pacer from India who featured in all the matches of the series. But there was no tiredness on the pacer's bowling even on the final day of the series. England needed 35 runs to win, while India were four wickets away from levelling the series. Siraj produced a sensational spell, picking three of the four remaining England wickets and guiding India to a sensational six-run win.

Former England captain David Gower was left mesmerized by Siraj's energy level. He praised the pacer's determination for fitness and victory.

"I would love to know what he takes, what he eats and what he drinks because I want to give all that to England's bowlers. For Siraj, one of the things that struck me was he has played all five Tests and was unstinting. Yet, he bowled more than 30 overs in that England second innings (Oval) because seamers had to bowl in those conditions. And he never gave up. He never stopped and never seemed to wilt," Gower told The Free Press Journal.

"That's an extraordinary testament to his determination to win and fitness. The thing that struck me was England's bowling has had problems over the last few years in keeping people fit and on the field. So, you rarely get the same attack coming out game after game and yet, here was a man who played all five Test matches, finished bowling 30 overs in the final innings of the series and loved it," he added.