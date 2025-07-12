Former England pace stalwart Stuart Broad believes it is "unacceptable" that the ball is being changed quite frequently during the second day of the third Test between India and England, considering it should last for 80 overs instead of 10. Just a couple of overs into the second day on Friday, India complained about the Dukes ball, which was around 10 overs old. The umpire tried to put the ball through the hoop, but it didn't go through. India captain Shubman Gill was seen having an animated chat with the umpire, possibly expressing his discontent with the replacement ball. Even in the drinks break, Gill appeared to be livid during his conversation with the umpire.

The persistent issue with the ball continued when, 48 deliveries later, the ball required changing yet again. Even before the third contest, the ball-change trend was evident during the first two Tests. Broad believes that the constant change of the ball due to the loss of shape indicates that the Dukes "have a problem".

"The cricket ball should be like a fine wicketkeeper. Barely noticed. We are having to talk about the ball too much because it is such an issue, & being changed virtually every innings. Unacceptable. Feels like it's been 5 years now. Dukes have a problem. They need to fix it. A ball should last 80 overs. Not 10," Broad wrote on X.

— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 11, 2025

India kicked off Day 2 with its pace spearhead tantalising England's proven stars with his blistering speed and variations. He ended England Test captain Ben Stokes' (44) hunt to regain form by rattling the timber with a sublime delivery.

With the ball nibbling around, Root lunged forward, but the ball nipped in slightly, brushed off the inside edge and crashed into the stumps. Root got his record-shattering Test ton but failed to add many as he walked back to the dressing room with 104(199).

On the next delivery, Bumrah made a bleated appeal for a caught behind. However, the slip squadron had more faith that Chris Woakes had edged it to wicketkeeper Dhurv Jurel. India decided to take the matter upstairs, and the review indicated a faint nick to the keeper. The decision was overturned as Woakes didn't trouble the scorers and returned with a golden duck.

Jamie Smith, who found a second life after KL Rahul dropped him on five, forged an unbeaten 82-run partnership with Brydon Carse to power England to 353/7 before players went back to take lunch.

