The Indian cricket team scripted history with its first-ever Test match victory at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday. India broke 58-year long jinx of not winning any match at the venue in the format. The side completely outplayed England by 336 runs to bag the honour and level the five-match series 1-1. India's star player Virat Kohli took to social media to praise the performance of the visiting side and also lauded Gill for his impact in the game. He also had two special mentions in the form of Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.

Shubman Gill shone with scores of 269 and 161 while fast bowler Akash Deep also impressed with figures of 4 for 88 and 6 for 99 during the match. Mohammed Siraj also bowled well, as he registered a six-wicket haul (6 for 70) in the first innings, while picking up one wicket (1 for 57) in the second.

"Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch," wrote Kohli on X.

Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch. @ShubmanGill... — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 6, 2025

Akash Deep took 10 wickets in a Test match for the first time as India thrashed England at Edgbaston on Sunday for a series-levelling win.

Deep was playing in the second Test of the five-match series after India rested outstanding quick Jasprit Bumrah.

The 28-year-old took 6-99 as England, set a mammoth 608 runs to win, were dismissed for 271 on the fifth day.

Deep's match figures of 10-147 were far and away the best of his eight-Test career.

Jamie Smith was the lone England batsman to pass fifty in the second innings, with the wicketkeeper's 88 following his brilliant 184 not out first time around.

A crushing victory gave India their maiden Test win in nine matches at Edgbaston following seven defeats and a draw at the Birmingham ground.

This game was also a personal triumph for India captain Shubman Gill after he became the first batsman in Test cricket to post scores of 250 and 150 in the same match.

Gill has now scored three hundreds in his first two Tests as captain following his 147 during India's five-wicket loss in the series opener at Headingley.

(With AFP Inputs)