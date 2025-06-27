When it comes to captaincy in Tests, there's hardly any skipper in Team India's history who tops what Virat Kohli managed to do. Especially on away tours, the way Kohli led his troops and infected everyone with his energy still remains unmatched. As India's new Test skipper, Shubman Gill, took charge for the first time in the series opener against England, a contrasting style of leadership was on display.

India lost the match by 5 wickets, despite the contest witnessing 5 tons from the touring side, a first in the history of the sport. As pundits decode the reasons behind the team's defeat, one of the factors that was cited by many was skipper Shubman Gill's 'defensive' captaincy.

"Most people felt Shubman Gill went too defensive. But I think he was trying to trap England by cutting off boundaries, hoping the wickets would come eventually," said Manjrekar on JioHotstar after the conclusion of the match.

Manjrekar, however, agreed that Virat would've led the side in a much different manner. In fact, he would've told his players to try and get England out by Tea itself, after the hosts were given a target of 371 runs in the Leeds Test.

"I hate to bring Virat Kohli as a comparison, as Shubman Gill is a young captain, but he would not have put such a defensive field. That's different from someone like Virat Kohli, who might say: We have enough runs, I'll get you all out before Tea. Whether he would have gotten wickets with an attacking field is not guaranteed, but he would have been at it," Manjrekar said.

"Gill doesn't have the same seam attack as England-though they don't have Bumrah but English team has more all-round options. Even with Jadeja, I felt India should've started with a standard field rather than pre-empting reverse sweeps. You want to start with attacking intent-even if only for a few overs-before going defensive. That said, I don't want to be overly critical of Shubman. He's a new captain, and we should be understanding of that," he added.