Former Indian cricket team star Madan Lal urged Virat Kohli to come out of retirement just a day after the heartbreaking loss against England in the third Test match at Lord's. India found themselves in a great position to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series but were unable to clinch the encounter. Kohli announced his retirement from the longest format of the sport just ahead of the Test series. Madan Lal said that there is nothing wrong in reversing his decision and requested the veteran cricketer to share his experiences and passion for the sport with the youngsters.

"Virat Kohli's passion for Indian cricket was unmatched. It's my wish that he should come back to Test cricket after retirement. There's nothing wrong with returning. If not in this series, he should make a comeback in the next,” Madan Lal told CricketPredicta.

"From my point of view, he should reverse his retirement. Because he can easily play for 1-2 years. It's about you passing your experience to the youngsters. You just left it. It's not too late. Please come back."

Shubman Gill didn't look as "technically tight" and lacked the usual calm when he came out to bat in the second innings of the third Test, said former England captain Michael Vaughan even as he praised the visitors' fighting spirit on the last day at Lord's.

Gill has looked in great touch in the series, scoring a century in the first Test at Headingley and then breaking a plethora of records on way to a century and double ton in Birmingham, which India won by 336 runs.

However, he could only manage 16 and 6 in the Lord's Test, which India lost by 22 runs despite a fight-back by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and the tail-enders.

"When things got spicy on the third evening, I felt that brought the best out of England for the remainder of the game. Shubman Gill did not look as technically tight or calm as usual when he came out to bat on the fourth evening, but his team fought so hard on Monday in a fabulous Test," said Vaughan in his column in 'The Telegraph'.

(With PTI inputs)