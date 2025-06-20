A major absence during the India-England Test series will be star batter Virat Kohli who announced his retirement from the longest format of the sport. However, speculations have been rife about whether he will be attending matches during the series considering the fact that Virat lives in the vicinity with his wife Anushka Sharma and kids. Virat has chosen a life in England which is devoid of the fanfare and according to a report by Telegraph, he may not attend many games because he has distanced himself from the game. Despite being in the country, Kohli recently skipped both the World Test Championship final and the MCC's “World Cricket Connects” symposium.

Coming to the first Test match, India's new Test captain Shubman Gill faces a stern challenge leading the side in testing English conditions, and he has to show patience and composure to succeed on the demanding tour, feels former head coach Ravi Shastri.

With India going through a transition phase following the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin, the BCCI has entrusted Gill to lead the Indian Test team.

Gill's first assignment as skipper is the five-Test series in England that starts with the opening match in Leeds on Friday.

"I think, take your time," Shastri said on 'The ICC Review', offering his initial guidance to the 25-year-old Gill.

"It's not going to be easy. He's (Gill) been asked to do a tough job, that is to captain India on a tour of England." It is still early days in Gill's Test career, with the youngster amassing 1893 runs at an average of 35.05 in 32 matches, since making his debut in December 2020.

Besides his batting, Gill's leadership skills will be put to test in England, where India last won a Test series in 2007.

(With PTI inputs)