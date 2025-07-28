The India vs England 4th Test in Manchester ended in a draw on Sunday, but the gritty fight of the visitors ensured that the proceedings was not at all a drab affair. After England had taken a 311-run lead in the first innings and then reduced India to 0/2 on Day 3, the buzz from every corner indicated the Shubman Gill-led side was heading for a loss. Some even spoke of an innings defeat for India. Had that happened, England would have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Some superlative resistance from the likes of Gill, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, however, ensured India lived to fight another day.

In the midst of such an enthralling action on the field, an off-field controversy was brewing in the stands where a fan was wearing a Pakistan jersey. He was told by the security to cover his shirt. The man could be heard as saying, "No Indian fans have any problem. What is your issue?" The video has gone viral

According to a report in manchestereveningnews.co.uk, a spectator guide for the Test match at Edgbaston earlier in the series stated: "Only flags, clothing and banners related to the England or India cricket teams are permitted in the stadium—any items that do not comply with this must be removed and will not be allowed to enter the Stadium." Lancashire's policy for the match is not known.

"We are aware of the incident referenced and are taking steps to understand the facts and context surrounding the matter fully," a Lancashire club spokesperson told the website.

A Pakistani attendee was asked to remove his Pakistan jersey at the England vs. India Test in Manchester, as only official jerseys of Lancashire, England, or the visiting team are allowed and is written clearly on the general rules of admission t&c's. Despite repeated warnings,… pic.twitter.com/bS3VB2nhSh — Meru (@MeruBhaiya) July 28, 2025

Meanwhile, India captain Shubman Gill praised his team's character and mental strength after they pulled off a sensational final-day escape to draw the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford.

Trailing by a mammoth 311 runs in first innings, India batted through five sessions with three centurions – Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar – to ensure the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series stays alive heading into the finale at The Oval.

It was Gill himself who set the tone for the rearguard with a gritty 103, forging a 188-run partnership with KL Rahul (90) after India were reduced to 0 for 2. Speaking to BCCI TV after the match, the skipper reflected on the mindset that powered India's remarkable turnaround.

"Zero for two, and then the partnership between me and KL bhai, I think that's what ignited the belief that yes, we can achieve this task. To be able to have that same mindset for 140 overs is very difficult, and that is what differentiates a good team from a great team, and I think we showed that today – that is why we are a great team. I think this inning of mine was the most pleasing to me,” Gill said in a video shared by BCCI on X.