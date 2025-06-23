KL Rahul's quality batting proved to be the saviour for India in the first Test against England. Playing as an opener once again, Rahul scored 42 runs in the first innings and stitched a crucial 91-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. On Day 3, India bundled out England for 465 and took a lead by six runs but also lost two wickets before stumps. However, Rahul stayed unbeaten at 47 and kept India in a strong position as the visitors look to post a huge total on Day 4. He then registered his half-century early in the first session on Day 4.

Rahul's knock on Sunday was filled with his trademark cover drives. Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar stated that the 33-year-old batter's style is just "very close to perfection".

"I just want to say that the innings of KL Rahul was very close to perfection. Honestly, I mean, he didn't put a foot wrong. There were a couple of cover drives which were 10 out of 10 even for the most harsh critic to analyse that cover drive, which was perfection in motion and a back-foot punch as well. A lot of responsibility on KL Rahul," Manjrekar said on JioHotstar.

"That shot is perfection. Have a look at another perfect cover drive, and then one more to follow, even that is a perfect straight drive. So, KL Rahul, looking too good, touch wood," he added.

Manjrekar also went on to praise debutant Sai Sudharsan, who scored 30 runs in the second innings after getting out for duck in the first one.

"It was nice to see him get a score, and he must be so disappointed because as a batter, when you reach a score of 30, you feel you've done the job," said Manjrekar.

"You've got the measure of the bowling attack, and he's very old-fashioned in the way he bats. You know, he plays the ball late. There's no trigger movement," he added.