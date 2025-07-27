India pulled off a gritty draw against England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday after a superb rearguard action. The Shubman Gill and Co., who had been 0-2 in their second innings, finished on 425 for 4 in reply to England's first-innings 669, with Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar all making hundreds before the teams shook hands in the final session on the last day. The result of the match, however, didn't impact the positions of India and England in the World Test Championship points table. The hosts remained at the third position while the visitors too held the fourth spot.

England still lead this five-match series 2-1 ahead of next week's finale at the Oval.

The Indian batters, including KL Rahul (90 off 230), Gill (103 off 238), Ravindra Jadeja (107 not out off 185) and Washington Sundar (101 not out off 206), showed terrific resilience to save the game for the side. This happened after England took a first-innings lead of 311 runs and then sent Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan back to the hut with India having zero runs on the board.

This match was a personal triumph for England captain Ben Stokes as he became just the fourth England cricketer to score a hundred and take five wickets in the same Test, his 141 on Saturday following a haul of 5-72 in India's first-innings 358.

Stokes is now only the third cricketer in Test history to have both scored 7,000 Test runs and taken 200 wickets after outstanding West Indies all-rounder Garfield Sobers and South Africa's Jacques Kallis.

But he appeared to be in pain while bowling Sunday, repeatedly clutching the top of his leg -- a worrying sign for England given the all-rounder's history of hamstring trouble.

England's Joe Root, meanwhile, leapfrogged former Australia captain Ricky Ponting into second place in Test cricket's list of all-time leading run-scorers while making 150 -- his 38th hundred at this level.

(With AFP Inputs)