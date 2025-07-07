India moved up to the fourth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after their historic win over England at Edgbaston on Sunday. The Shubman Gill-led side registered their first ever win at the venue as they defeated England by 336 runs. Gill led by example as he slammed a double century and a century in two innings of the match to put India in a brilliant position. Akash Deep took 10 wickets in the match while Mohammed Siraj took 7 as India levelled the five-match series 1-1. Australia are currently leading the table with Sri Lanka in second spot and England in third spot.

Following his side's historic 336-run win over England at Birmingham, Indian skipper Shubman Gill expressed happiness with the performance of the bowlers in absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, especially pacer Akash Deep, who he termed as a "magnificent" contributor with a historic ten-wicket haul, getting movement from the new ball.

Gill's extra-ordinary combo of double ton and century and a ten-wicket haul by Akash Deep emerged as major highlights as India put an end to their winless run at Birmingham after seven losses and a draw, winning the match by 336 runs.

Speaking after the match in the post-match presentation, Gill said that the team was "spot on" with its improvements and the bowling and fielding was "tremendous to see".

"We knew if we got 400-500 on this kind of wicket, we would be in the game. Not every time we are going to drop that many catches. Not every game will be like Headingley," he added.

On his bowlers, he continued, "They were magnificent. The way we were able to get through their top order, they bowled brilliantly. Even Prasidh, he did not get as many wickets but he bowled brilliantly."

Speaking about Akash Deep, Gill lauded him for hitting the "right line and lengths".

"He bowled with so much heart. He was getting the ball to move both ways, which was difficult on a pitch like this. He was magnificent for us," he added.

(With ANI inputs)