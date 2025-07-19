Legendary Australia cricketer Greg Chappell believes that the obsession over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness needs to stop and he pointed out that 'collective performance' will be key for the Indian cricket team in the upcoming Test matches against England. India trail 1-2 in the five-match Test series against England and the Shubman Gill-led side has lost the last two matches where Bumrah has played. Chappell, who was once the head coach of the Indian cricket team, pointed out that they win a lot even without Bumrah and urged the conversation to shift from Bumrah to the team's performance.

"And a word on Bumrah: the obsession with whether he plays or doesn't is missing the point. India have won plenty of Tests without him recently. The key is not individual brilliance, it's collective performance. Teams win when everyone does their job. When the captain makes sure each player is clear, confident, and committed to the plan. That's the formula," Greg Chappell wrote in his column at ESPNcricinfo.

Chappell believes Shubman Gill has displayed greatness with the bat and shown glimpses of his potential as a young captain, but said his real test begins now with India trailing 1-2 in the five-match Test series against England.

India lost the third Test against England at Lord's by 22 runs to go 1-2 down in the series.

The two teams will face off in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Manchester starting July 23.

"As India prepare for the final two Tests of their series in England, the spotlight now shines firmly on their 25-year-old captain Shubman Gill. A bright young talent, he has shown greatness with the bat and glimpses of leadership potential, but this moment will define his trajectory as a Test captain.

"It's not an easy environment in which to grow, but it's the one he's in - and the stakes couldn't be higher," Chappell wrote in his column in ESPNcricinfo.com.

Chappell wants Gill to set the tone for the side with his actions.

"Gill must define what sort of team he wants India to be. The captain sets the tone - not just with words, but with actions, clarity of purpose, and visible standards. That means demanding discipline in the field. India cannot afford to slip back into being a poor fielding side. The best teams are superb in the field. They don't give easy runs. They don't drop chances," he wrote.

(With PTI inputs)