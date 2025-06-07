Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes Shubman Gill has the opportunity to cultivate a strong collective culture as the captain of the Test team, which is all set to step into a new era through the five-match Test tour of England, starting on June 20. Under the leadership of Gill, the Test series in England will be India's first assignment in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. “Form a leadership group—bring 4–5 players together and build a core. Include Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. Create a pack of wolves. These are the guys who'll be with you today, in six months, and five years down the line.”

“With a young team, it's important that the captain grows with the group. Seniors and juniors often have different routines and circles—but with this new-look team, you have a chance to build a collective culture. It's a rare opportunity to create a bond and a story that the entire nation will be proud of,” said Chopra on JioHotstar.

Asked if Gill should draw inspiration from the success Virat Kohli had in his Test career, Chopra said, “You can take inspiration from Virat Kohli's success, his hunger for runs, his leadership—but not necessarily his batting number. That's a very individual choice. Similarly, Shubman should play where he contributes best.”

“Batting position isn't about copying someone—it's about where you fit in the team and how it benefits the side. Learn from Kohli's mindset, play with an extra bowler if needed. That's what leaders do—make sacrifices for the team.”

Chopra reflected on the pressure the Gill-led Indian team and support staff headed by Gautam Gambhir will face in England, adding that they need to select the bowlers who are sure of picking 20 wickets collectively.

“There should be pressure, and it's part of the job. When you're representing India and carrying the hopes of 1.4 billion people, it comes with immense love—even from people who've never seen you but still pray for your success. But with that comes responsibility, and with responsibility comes pressure.”

“I agree with Gautam Gambhir when he said that taking 20 wickets is key. I hope the team remembers that. Last time, I felt the bowling unit wasn't picked with the mind-set to take 20 wickets. We must avoid repeating that mistake.”

“There's always the temptation—if you get bowled out early, you want to play an extra batter. But that's a trap. You end up compromising your bowling strength. Let's not fall into that trap again,” he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)