India captain Shubman Gill capped off the ongoing England tour with an aggregate of 754 runs across five matches, narrowly missing out on legendary Sunil Gavaskar's tally for the most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series. Gill came into the series-decider at The Oval 52 runs behind Gavaskar, who famously scored 774 runs as a 21-year-old during a four-match series against West Indies in 1970-71. However, Gill endured twin failures at The Oval, managing scores of 21 and 11, to fall short of Gavaskar's all-time record.

However, Gavaskar reserved huge praise for Gill, ranking the latter's feat ahead of his record, explaining how the 25-year-old had to deal with burden the of captaincy too.

"I would go with Shubman Gill. He scored truckload of runs but also had to deal with captaincy pressure. Back then, I was the baby of the team. Even if I had failed, nobody would've given two hoots about it. So, don't look at those 20 runs, look at the impact," Gavaskar said during Tea break on Day 3.

Indian batsmen with most runs in a Test series

Sunil Gavaskar - 774

Shubman Gill - 754*

Sunil Gavaskar - 732

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 712

Virat Kohli - 692

Gill, however, did manage to beat Gavaskar's record of most runs as India captain in a Test series. In 1978-79, the "Little Master" had garnered 732 runs during a home series against the West Indies, during six Tests and nine innings at an average of 91.50, with four centuries and a fifty. His best score was 205.

Australia great Don Bradman tops the overall list, having scored 810 runs in the 1936/37 Ashes.

Most Runs by captains in a Test Series

810 Runs - Don Bradman

754 Runs - Shubman Gill*

752 Runs - Graham Gooch

732 Runs - Sunil Gavaskar