Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sunil Gavaskar blasted the ball-tracking technology after Joe Root survived a review during Day 4 of the third Test between England and India on Sunday. During the 38th over of England's second innings, Root was hit on his pads by a ball from Siraj and the Indian players were convinced that he was out. While the umpire signalled not-out, Siraj and captain Shubman Gill decided to go for the review. Replays showed that although the leg stump was completely visible at the time of impact, the ball moved quite a bit and it was ruled 'umpire's call'. However, Gavaskar was not happy with the dismissal as Siraj and the rest of the team was left disappointed.

"You're saying it was going to kiss the leg stump? There's no way. It was knocking the leg stump off. The only good thing is that India have not lost the review," Gavaskar said on commentary.

Similar sentiments were echoed by former England batter Jonathan Trott as well.

"I am flabbergasted. Having looked at that replay, I thought it was crashing into the inside part of the leg stump. Watching it in real time, I couldn't believe it was missing," Trott added on air.

Coming to the match, Washington Sundar picked up two crucial wickets with his off-breaks in the second session to leave England at 175 for 6 at tea on the fourth day of the third Test on Sunday.

Washington (2/13), who bowls off-breaks, cleaned up first-innings centurion Joe Root (40) to break England's 67-run stand for the fifth wicket with skipper Ben Stokes and then rattled the off stump of Jamie Smith (5) in the 47th over. England's lead is similar to their current second innings score.

At the break, Stokes was batting on 27 with Chris Woakes on 8 at the other end.

In the morning session, Mohammed Siraj struck twice while Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy took a wicket each as England reached 98 for 4 at lunch.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 387 in their first innings on Friday, matching England's total.

(With PTI inputs)