The Indian cricket team put a promising show in the five-match Test series in England but nearing a 1-3 loss. Despite winning majority of the sessions during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the Shubman Gill-led seems all set to lose the series, with six-down England needing just 35 runs to win the fifth Test. India suffered a five-wicket defeat in the first game before registering a dominating 336-run win in the second game. The visitors then lost the third game by 22 runs and followed it up with a thrilling draw in the fourth match.

"It is a bit like a tennis score. Isn't it? That one team has won more games, the other has won more sets. If you add up all games, it is a bit like that. A strange one this," asked commentator and cricket expert Harsha Bhogle on Sony Sports.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar replied, "It is. You could say that. But at at end of the day, it is the result that matters. Unless India win this game and level the series. You will have to say that England were the better team."

Rain in the evening session pushed the series deciding final Test to day five after a down and out India managed stay in the game yet again following fine hundreds from Joe Root and Harry Brook that almost sealed the contest for England.

Like it has been the case through the English summer, a spirited India found a way to fight back through their undeterred spirit after England needed just 57 runs to complete the chase at tea.

Root (105) and Brook (111 off 98) were running away with the contest but Mohammed Siraj and Co refused to give up post the break.

While Brook was dismissed before tea, Root was caught behind off Prasidh Krishna after the lanky Indian pacer had found the stumps of a struggling Jacob Bethell, leaving the home team at 337 for six.

Root got out soon after racking up his 39th Test hundred, 13th versus India and third of the series.

The old ball which was not doing a thing in the afternoon session started aiding the pacers and the scoreboard hardly moved. Suddenly the remaining 37 runs seemed a long way off.

Jamie Overton and Jamie Smith were in the middle when bad light stopped play with the momentum in India's favour. England were 339 for six and new ball just 3.4 overs away. Rain followed soon, taking the match to day five.

(With PTI Inputs)