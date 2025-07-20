Former Australia captain Greg Chappell believes Shubman Gill has displayed greatness with the bat and shown glimpses of his potential as a young captain, but said his real test begins now with India trailing 1-2 in the five-match Test series against England. India lost the third Test against England at Lord's by 22 runs to go 1-2 down in the series. The two teams will face off in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Manchester starting July 23.

"As India prepare for the final two Tests of their series in England, the spotlight now shines firmly on their 25-year-old captain Shubman Gill. A bright young talent, he has shown greatness with the bat and glimpses of leadership potential, but this moment will define his trajectory as a Test captain.

"It's not an easy environment in which to grow, but it's the one he's in - and the stakes couldn't be higher," Chappell wrote in his column in ESPNcricinfo.com.

Chappell wants Gill to set the tone for the side with his actions.

"Gill must define what sort of team he wants India to be. The captain sets the tone - not just with words, but with actions, clarity of purpose, and visible standards.

"That means demanding discipline in the field. India cannot afford to slip back into being a poor fielding side. The best teams are superb in the field. They don't give easy runs. They don't drop chances," he wrote.

Chappell wants Gill to be firm in picking the side he feels can win a match for him.

"The selectors and Gill must pick and stick. He must identify the core group of players he trusts, lay out a clear game plan, and communicate individual roles within it. Every player should know what is expected of them and where they fit in.

"Too often, in teams that struggle, players are left to work it out for themselves. That can't be left to chance at this level," the Australian great wrote.

Chappell said a captain should be a good communicator and its high time Gill should adopt that quality.

"Great captains are great communicators. Gill must become one - and quickly. Whether it's at training, in the middle or in the dressing room during a break - clear, calm communication is essential.

"His bat can't always do the talking. He must learn to speak in a way that aligns the group, encourages belief, and creates trust," he said.

"He also needs to enunciate the right approach. Batters must be told to play positively and bat in partnerships. If a batter gets a start, it is critical to go on and get a big score. Collapses come when players who are set decide that they don't want to keep working that hard." Chappell said creating pressure through consistent bowling is as important as taking wickets.

"Bowlers must know that it's not just about taking wickets but about building pressure: bowling good balls, good overs, and good spells. Pressure creates mistakes. It's not magic, it's method," he wrote.

Chappell said it is time for Gill to stamp his authority as a leader and not just as a batter, as India look to bounce back in the series with two matches remaining.

"If Gill wants to become a great Test captain, this is his moment to stamp his authority. Not just with the bat, but with his leadership. Set the standard. Demand it of others. Pick your team. Back them. And make sure every man knows what is expected and hold them to it," he wrote.

"Because in the end, cricket isn't about heroes. It's about partnerships. It's about teams. And it's about captains who bring the best out of those around them.

"If Gill can lead with clarity of thought and strength of purpose, he won't just shape this series, he'll shape the future of Indian cricket," Chappell added.

