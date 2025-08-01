Former India pacer Varun Aaron reserved massive praise for Shubman Gill, saying that the young batter has impressed in his first assignment as captain of the team in the ongoing Test series against England. Following the retirements of veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, questions were raised over Gill's batting and leadership credentials. However, the 25-year-old has responded in style. He led from the front and smashed 430 runs across the two innings as India won a Test at Edgbaston for the first time.

Last week, Gill smashed another century to help his team draw the Manchester Test. So far, he is the top run-getter in the series with 722 runs at an average of 90.25, with four centuries in eight innings and a best score of 269.

Speaking ahead of the fifth and final Test at The Oval, Aaron, during a discussion, pointed out how captaincy takes heavy toll on the mindset of a player, praising Gill for rising to the occasion. He also reacted to Kohli's recent revelation that he now has to dye his beard.

"That's what happens to all Indian captains. They come in with a full bunch of black hair and leave with a lot of salt and pepper. And then, some even dye their beard," said Aaron, triggering a laughing riot in the studio.

Aaron suggested that the ongoing Test series will define Gill's legacy as captain moving forward.

"Shubman Gill has kind of come full circle; he is the Test team captain, has batted so well, more than 700 runs. Any words or phrases would fall short to describe his batting. This Test is going to define his legacy going forward as a captain," Aaron told Sony Sports Network.

So far in his international career, Gill has slammed 5968 runs in 112 matches at an average of 46.62 and a strike rate of 79.92 across all formats. He has 25 fifties and 18 hundreds under his belt with a best score of 269.